Carnival Cruise Ship Altering 6 Cruises Due to Ship Maintenance

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line is altering six cruises on one of their cruise ships due to maintenance that will take place that affects the ship’s maximum cruising speed.

Carnival sent out a letter to guests who are booked on six specific itineraries on Carnival Vista that they will now visit different ports than originally scheduled. The cruise line said that maintenance will be conducted during the cruises and the ship will have to sail at a reduced speed.

For the following cruises on Carnival Vista, the port stops in Grand Cayman and Jamaica will be replaced with visits to Belize and Roatan.

  • October 15, 2022
  • October 22, 2022
  • November 12, 2022
  • January 21, 2023
  • February 4, 2023
  • February 18, 2023

Carnival Cruise Line will be offering guests on these cruises $50 per person (Maximum $100 per stateroom) in onboard credit due to the change.

Those who have pre-purchased shore excursions in Grand Cayman and Jamaica will be refunded to the original form of payment.

Any guests who were booked on one of these six cruises will also be able to reschedule or cancel their cruise for a refund of the cruise fare paid.  Carnival said that the refunds could take up to three weeks to process.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
