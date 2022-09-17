Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival's Next New Ship Moves One Step Closer to Completion

Carnival’s Next New Ship Moves One Step Closer to Completion

By Ben Souza
Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s new ship that is scheduled to debut later this year, moved one step closer to completion when the cruise ship successfully completed sea trials.

Carnival Celebration set sail on her first round of sea trials earlier this month from Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the same shipyard where Celebration’s sister ship, Mardi Gras, was built. Carnival Celebration had a full contingent of officers, technicians and engineers on board to thoroughly test the ship’s technical, mechanical and navigational systems.

“During her sea trials, Carnival Celebration underwent several tests, which are meant to determine the ship’s capability and her performance. We’ve done many maneuvering tests, such as endurance tests, steering tests, speed tests and thrusters tests. The ship performed wonderfully, and shortly, we will get her out and start cruising,” said Capt. Vincenzo Alcaras.

Carnival Celebration’s arrival to Miami will continue the cruise line’s 50th birthday celebration. The cruise ship will feature several unique zones, including 820 Biscayne – a tribute to Miami, where Carnival Cruise Line was born, showcasing styles and flavors of the 305.

Carnival Celebration will also include many of the features that made Mardi Gras one of the most anticipated cruise ships, including BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster, the first roller coaster at sea, an atrium spanning three decks and guest-favorites like Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse, and Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant.

Following an inaugural 6-day voyage to the Eastern Caribbean, Carnival Celebration will launch year-round, seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from PortMiami beginning November 21. The seven night cruises will visit destinations like San Juan, Puerto Rico, Cozumel, Mexico and Grand Turk.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
