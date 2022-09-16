First Look at Princess Cruises’ Largest Ship That Will Debut in 2024

Princess Cruises has announced that their largest cruise ship yet that will debut in 2024, Sun Princess, will have unique features including a geodesic dome inspired by the terraces of Santorini.



The new Sun Princess will boast stunning views, expansive venues, innovative entertainment venues, multi-story dining rooms and next level stateroom accommodations.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard and scheduled to debut in early 2024, the 175,500 gross ton cruise ship is the largest Princess ship ever constructed and embraces Italian heritage by featuring a next-level, brand-iconic Piazza and The Dome, a cutting-edge entertainment space inspired by the terraces of Santorini.



Sun Princess will also feature the exclusive Princess Medallion that will extend Princess’s leadership position in delivering exceptional personalized experiences at unmatched scale. Princess is unique in the ability to deliver incredible cruise ship amenities typical of the largest ships in the world while delivering personalized service found on the industry’s smallest ships.

Princess Cruises said that Sun Princess will sail an inaugural spring/summer season of Mediterranean cruises followed by Western and Eastern Caribbean voyages out of Port Everglades, Florida in the fall of 2024.

The Piazza spans three stories forming an iconic architectural feature offering guests an outward looking suspended space with comfortable seating and areas to enjoy the ocean views in every direction.

An impressive LED screen is also showcased in the center of the Piazza that can be moved and configured to deliver live entertainment programming. Adjacent to the Piazza Atrium will be a new coffee shop, Coffee Currents, Bellini’s Cocktail Bar, along with Princess favorites like Crooners Bar and Alfredo’s Pizzeria.

The other stand-out structure onboard Sun Princess is The Dome. Inspired by the terraces of Santorini, it is a multi-level covered deck and first-of-its-kind true glass-enclosed dome ever constructed on a cruise ship.

During the day, the Dome features an indoor/outdoor pool, and unique water feature, in a comfortable and relaxed space. At night, the pool becomes a stage, and the Dome completely transforms into an entertainment venue with a South Beach vibe, state-of-the-art lighting effects and the ability to deliver stunning aerial performances.

With 2,157 total staterooms, including 50 suites and 100 connecting rooms, the 21-deck Sun Princess features more outdoor balcony space and all balcony accommodations feature an in-room sofa.

Also launching exclusively on Sun Princess will be a new level of suite accommodations, the Signature Collection. In addition to premium stateroom amenities, Signature Collection suites include access to the Signature Restaurant, Signature Lounge, and Signature Sun Deck, a private area of the Sanctuary.

With Sun Princess, Club Class accommodations onboard this ship, and all Princess ships will now be called Reserve Collection, which are the best-located mini suite staterooms. Within the Reserve Collection will be Reserve Collection Cabana rooms, resort-style staterooms that offer a balcony and private cabana, an extra-large outdoor lounge space. These premium accommodations also include access to the Reserve Collection Restaurant.

The inaugural season for Sun Princess begins in early 2024 with Mediterranean itineraries. The ship’s first three voyages will go on sale at 3pm eastern on Friday, September 16.

A sister ship to Sun Princess will enter service in 2025.