Cruise Line’s New 129 Day Cruise Will Visit 63 Ports

A cruise line has unveiled a new 129 day cruise that will set sail in 2026 that will visit 63 ports and destinations during the 4+ month voyage.

Seabourn, an ultra-luxury cruise line from Carnival Corporation, has announced “2026 World Cruise – Ring of Fire” that will depart from Los Angeles on January 6, 2026. The cruise will take place on Seabourn Sojourn and travel 28,000 nautical miles during the journey.

The cruise will visit Fiji, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Alaska, and Canada. Seven ports will have an overnight port visit and another seven will be late night port stays.

The following is included in this 129 day cruise:

Round trip business air

Unlimited laundry and dry cleaning

Visa Package for U.S. and Canadian residents

WiFi powered by Starlink

$6,000 – $10,000 in credit to spend on the ship

Medical services package

Private car transfers to the airport

Two night pre-cruise hotel stay

50% reduced deposits

Special World Cruise events

The cruise is now open for bookings and guests who book by February 28, 2024 will receive 10% off their cruise fare.

“Our 2026 World Cruise is a masterful mosaic of moments, designed for guests to uncover the hidden gems of the Ring of Fire while enjoying the comfort of Seabourn’s signature, ultra-luxury services. Whether they choose to sail the full journey or on one of our shorter segments, our guests will discover a world of hidden gems that very few individuals have ever experienced,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“In addition to offering an unforgettable itinerary, we also worked very hard to provide a number of new amenities to deliver an unparalleled and best ever value for our guests. We invite our extraordinary guests to join us on this voyage that will transcend the boundaries of ultra-luxury travel and provide numerous out of the ordinary experiences.”