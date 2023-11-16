Carnival Adding the First 5G Cell Phone Coverage on a Cruise Ship in North America

152 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is adding the first 5G cell phone coverage on a cruise ship in North America when their next new ship debuts at the end of December, Carnival Jubilee.



Carnival Cruise Line has partnered with cellular provider Wireless Maritime Service (WMS) to provide 5G service on the ship. While the ship debuts at the end of year, this 5G enabled service will not be available until early 2024.

This 5G coverage will not be included in cruise fares. Guests will be able to take advantage of it through service plans for cruise ships that are provided by their wireless carrier. To see which cell phone companies offer ship service and the plans that they have available, you can see those here.

Carnival Cruise Line plans to rolls out 5G coverage to other ships in their fleet after it is enabled on Carnival Jubilee.

This 5G coverage is in addition to Carnival’s Starlink WiFi service that is available on every ship in their fleet.

“Carnival Jubilee will be the fleet’s most-connected ship – literally raising the connectivity bar for our guests and serving as another big step in a period of vigorous advancement of our onboard connectivity,” said Luis Terife, vice president of onboard guest commerce at Carnival Cruise Line. “The ongoing enhancements we’re rolling out on all of our ships, such as SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service, make it significantly easier for guests to share the memorable experiences of their cruise with friends and family.”

Carnival Cruise Line said that they have received positive feedback from guests after they increased WiFi capacity from adding Starlink. They said that their goal is to enhance the internet experience for their guests and crew members.

Carnival Jubilee will be Carnival’s third and final Excel class ship and will homeport in Galveston, Texas sailing week long cruises to the Western Caribbean.

The cruises will visit Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Mahogany Bay and include three sea days. View Prices on Carnival Jubilee

The star attraction on the top deck of the cruise ship will be BOLT, a roller coaster that travels up to 35 mph around the ship’s iconic Carnival funnel.

The vessel will be the largest in Carnival’s fleet at 183,521 gross tons in size. It will be 1,130 feet long and carry 5,324 guests (double occupancy).