Cruise Line Announces Their Largest Deployment of Ships from U.S. Ports

MSC Cruises, the third largest cruise line in the world, has announced that they will have more cruise ships sailing from the U.S. in 2023 than ever before.



MSC Cruises will have a total of five cruise ships sailing from U.S. homeports for the winter 2023-2024 season. Their newest flagship, MSC Seascape, will lead three ships sailing from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. MSC Seashore will be based in Port Canaveral and MSC Meraviglia will offer year round cruises from New York City.

The new MSC Seascape will lead the way with Eastern and Western Caribbean 7-night cruises following her inaugural voyage from PortMiami later this year. She will be joined in Miami by MSC Divina, which will offer everything from 3-night cruises to The Bahamas to 11-night journeys through Central and South America. MSC Magnifica will join the U.S. fleet and sail short cruises to The Bahamas and Key West.

MSC Seashore will sail from Port Canaveral with a mix of short voyages to The Bahamas and week long Western Caribbean sailings. This will be the first time one of MSC Cruises’ groundbreaking Seaside EVO ships sails from Port Canaveral, and it will provide the first chance for fans of shorter cruises to enjoy MSC Seashore’s impressive range of amenities.

From New York City, MSC Meraviglia will sail to Bermuda, Florida and The Bahamas after completing her inaugural summer season in the Northeast with a series of cruises to both Florida and the Bahamas, and to Canada and New England.

Like every cruise ship in MSC’s U.S. fleet, her trips to The Bahamas will include stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—the cruise line’s breathtaking island destination focused on sustainability.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, gave the following statement about MSC Cruises deploying more ships than ever to the U.S.: “Bringing more ships to the U.S. allows us to offer a wide variety of itineraries, adding new destinations and providing more opportunities for travelers to discover our unique international flavor. It’s especially exciting to know how many of those guests will experience Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and see firsthand how we’ve embraced the island’s natural beauty, and how committed we are to sustainability. Caring for the ocean and showing our guests the true extent of its wonders drives everything we do at MSC Cruises.”

MSC Cruises is the third largest cruise line in the world as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa, with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other line.

They are also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.