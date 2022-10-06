Cruise News Viking Cruises Viking Once Again Named Best Ocean and River Cruise Line

Viking Once Again Named Best Ocean and River Cruise Line

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsViking Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

For the first time ever, a cruise line was named #1 by both Condé Nast and Travel + Leisure in the same year.

Viking Mars cruise ship in Amsterdam

Viking has been voted both the Best River Line and the Best Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards. Viking was recently named #1 for both rivers and oceans by Travel + Leisure, making it the only cruise line to reach the top of its categories in both publications in the same year.

“We are honored to have once again been named Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 river and #1 ocean line. These new awards, along with being voted to the top by Travel + Leisure, showcase our team’s hard work and encourage us to continue delivering the meaningful travel experiences that set us apart,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Thank you to our guests and the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. They say when you reach the top, there is only one way to go – we say that way is onwards.”

Sponsored Links

Viking is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year and has welcomed a host of new cruise ships this year. This includes eight new Longships, four of which are custom built for the Seine River in Paris.

The cruise line also launched two new expedition ships (Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris), a new ocean ship (Viking Mars), and purpose built river ships for the Mississippi, Nile, and Mekong Rivers.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Viking Cruises Viking Once Again Named Best Ocean and River Cruise Line
Previous articleCruise Line Announces Their Largest Deployment of Ships from U.S. Ports

RELATED ARTICLES

Viking

First Look at Viking’s Newest Expedition Ship, Viking Polaris

Ben Souza -
This past week, Viking took delivery of and christened their newest expedition cruise ship, Viking Polaris. While the ship was in Amsterdam for the...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking Celebrates Dual Christenings of Expedition Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Viking christened two expedition cruise ships today just days after the cruise line took delivery of their newest expedition ship, Viking Polaris. Viking Octantis was...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking’s New Ship for the Nile River Christened in Egypt

Ben Souza -
Viking's new ship for the Nile River, Viking Osiris, was christened earlier this week in Egypt. The state-of-the-art ship was built specifically for the...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,938FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Viking

First Look at Viking’s Newest Expedition Ship, Viking Polaris

Ben Souza -
This past week, Viking took delivery of and christened their newest expedition cruise ship, Viking Polaris. While the ship was in Amsterdam for the...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking Celebrates Dual Christenings of Expedition Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Viking christened two expedition cruise ships today just days after the cruise line took delivery of their newest expedition ship, Viking Polaris. Viking Octantis was...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking’s New Ship for the Nile River Christened in Egypt

Ben Souza -
Viking's new ship for the Nile River, Viking Osiris, was christened earlier this week in Egypt. The state-of-the-art ship was built specifically for the...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking’s Newest Ship Begins Cruising on the Mekong River

Ben Souza -
Viking newest river cruise ship, Viking Saigon, began its inaugural season of sailing on the Mekong River in Southeast Asia. Viking Saigon is an 80...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Viking Mars cruise ship in Amsterdam

Viking Once Again Named Best Ocean and River Cruise Line

Ben Souza -
For the first time ever, a cruise line was named #1 by both Condé Nast and Travel + Leisure in the same year. Viking has...

Cruise Line Announces Their Largest Deployment of Ships from U.S. Ports

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises, the third largest cruise line in the world, has announced that they will have more cruise ships sailing from the U.S. in...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share