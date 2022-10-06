Viking Once Again Named Best Ocean and River Cruise Line

For the first time ever, a cruise line was named #1 by both Condé Nast and Travel + Leisure in the same year.

Viking has been voted both the Best River Line and the Best Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards. Viking was recently named #1 for both rivers and oceans by Travel + Leisure, making it the only cruise line to reach the top of its categories in both publications in the same year.

“We are honored to have once again been named Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 river and #1 ocean line. These new awards, along with being voted to the top by Travel + Leisure, showcase our team’s hard work and encourage us to continue delivering the meaningful travel experiences that set us apart,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Thank you to our guests and the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. They say when you reach the top, there is only one way to go – we say that way is onwards.”

Viking is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year and has welcomed a host of new cruise ships this year. This includes eight new Longships, four of which are custom built for the Seine River in Paris.

The cruise line also launched two new expedition ships (Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris), a new ocean ship (Viking Mars), and purpose built river ships for the Mississippi, Nile, and Mekong Rivers.