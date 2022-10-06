Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Will Debut New Space Program for Kids on Next...

Carnival Cruise Line Will Debut New Space Program for Kids on Next Cruise Ship

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has announced a partnership with the Kennedy Space Center for a new space program for kids that is inspired by NASA science on their next cruise ship, Carnival Celebration.

As part of Camp Ocean’s science and discovery programming, the credible Space Cruisers curriculum supported by NASA is designed to be as educational as it is fun and will enable children of all ages to explore the universe and our home planet in an array of hands-on and one-of-a-kind learning experiences. Children will be able to complete “missions” (activities) to earn a special, themed mission patch representative of the program.

“Space Cruisers will truly take our offerings to the next level with the perfect balance of fun and education to give both our younger guests and their families something to be excited about,” said Melissa Mahaffey, director of youth experience for Carnival Cruise Line. “Kids are always looking to explore new things, and this program gives them the chance to discover many of the awesome aspects of space through fun activities while taking away unique learnings.”

Highlights include of this new program are:

  • Optimal Orbit (ages 2-8) – learn the pull of gravity and how planets, satellites and other objects move through space in a hands-on experience with a giant trampoline.
  • Design Your Own Mission Patch (ages 6-11) – join the long-standing tradition among astronauts and design your own take-home mission patch to tell your story.
  • Space Cruisers Rocket Workshop (ages 6-11) – follow in the footsteps of NASA’s talented engineers and build your own paper rocket to fly high to the sky.
  • Mars Base Connect (family-friendly) – explore the steps it takes to build a Mars base and come together with family members to create your own.
  • ASTRO! (family-friendly) – call out constellations as they’re displayed on a unique star projector in a space-themed BINGO game for the chance to win special giveaways.

This new program in partnership with the Kennedy Space Center will debut on Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Celebration, in November. The program will then be added to sister ship Mardi Gras before the end of the year.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
