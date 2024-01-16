Cruise Line Raising Gratuities for all Guests in February (6%-9% increase)

37 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Holland America Line has sent out a notice to travel agents and partners about a change in the gratuity rate.

*This article has been updated to reflect more accurate information.

Rolling out in February of 2024, the automatic gratuity rate for crew members will be increased from $16 per day to $17 per day in standard cabins, a 6% increase.

Suite guests will now see an 8.6% increase from $17.50 per day to $19 per day.

Holland America’s website now reflects the recent changes to the gratuity amount. This change marks the second time in 12 months that the cruise line has increased the gratuity rates.

Notice from Holland America

The notice sent to travel partners read as follows:

“Crew Appreciation is a daily (adjustable) amount added to your onboard account and pooled in order to recognize the many team members throughout our fleet who contribute to the guest experience. As of January 15, 2024, the daily Crew Appreciation charge is $17.00 per guest per day for non-suite stateroom guests and $19.00 per guest per day for suite guests.”

*An update from Holland America gave more clarity on the dates of the roll outs. In actuality, the increase in gratuities will take place on each ship’s first voyage on or after February 14th.

The changes in crew appreciation does not apply to anyone who booked prior to January 15th.

Currently, the 18% service charge on beverage purchases, specialty restaurant fees, and spa or salon services remains the same.

Gratuities for other cruise lines

With Holland America to be the first to raise its gratuities in 2024, many cruisers are wondering if other cruise lines will follow suit.

Other mainstream cruise lines like Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Celebrity Cruises all increased the automatic gratuities last year, with Celebrity raising it twice in under a year.

Below are the current gratuity rates for other mainstream cruise lines. Prices are per day, per person in the stateroom.

Cruise Line Standard Cabin Suite Holland America Line $17 $19 Carnival Cruise Line $16 $18 Royal Caribbean $18 $20.50 Norwegian Cruise Line $20 $25 Princess Cruises $16 $18 Celebrity Cruises $18 $23 (Retreat) Disney Cruise Line $14.50 $15.50

Even as a more premium cruise line, Holland America’s gratuity rate is still lower than Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The topic of automatic gratuities on a cruise ship often divides cruisers, some wanting more flexibility in how they show the crew appreciation.

For first-time cruisers, gratuities and tipping is something to remember when calculating the cost of a vacation at sea. This is often one of the overlooked expenses that passengers don’t notice until they see their statement at the end of the cruise.

Whether you opt to prepay your gratuities or wait until you’re out at sea, expect these gratuity rates to be volatile heading further into 2024.

