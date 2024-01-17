Carnival Cruise Ship Set to Undergo 2-Week Dry Dock

After a transatlantic crossing that began last week, Carnival Vista is now positioned at the Navantia shipyard in Spain.

The 133,596 GT ship, which was the first Vista-class vessel built in 2016, will be receiving a new hull livery, some regular maintenance, and a few technical enhancements.

With sister ship Carnival Firenze less than a mile away at the Bay of Cádiz, Carnival Vista is scheduled to be in dry dock for the next two weeks. Firenze is receiving its “Carnival Fun Italian Style” livery and other enhancements before it becomes the second Vista-class ship to sail from Long Beach, California.

Carnival Vista made headlines in December of 2022 when it was announced that Vista and Sunrise would need to enter dry dock and several cruises which were set for early 2024 had to be cancelled.

While dry docks are usually set far in advance, sometimes cruise lines have to make changes due to shipyard availability and other factors that make long-term planning difficult.

After dry dock enhancements are complete, Carnival Vista will sail back across the Atlantic toward Port Canaveral to begin offering cruises again on February 15th.

After its initial 3-night sailing to the Bahamas, the Carnival Cruise Line ship will then offer 6- and 8-night cruises out of the Florida cruise port to the Caribbean.

Vista will be sailing out of Port Canaveral at least through April of 2026.

Carnival Vista was once the largest ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet, until her sister ship Carnival Horizon came along in 2018.

She has 15 decks and can accommodate over 3,934 passengers at double-capacity.

See the full list of Carnival dry docks for 2024 and 2025 here.