Carnival Cruise Ship Will Debut Earlier Than Expected in 2024

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has opened new cruises in 2025-2026 for bookings and has added more sailings to Hawaii from the West Coast. In addition, a Carnival cruise ship will debut earlier than expected next spring.

Carnival Radiance cruise ship

Carnival Cruise Line is called America’s Cruise Line because they sail from more homeports in the U.S. than any other cruise line.  Today, Carnival opened new cruises for bookings on Carnival Radiance and Carnival Firenze in 2025-2026.

Carnival added six new cruises to Hawaii from Long Beach, California on Carnival Radiance. These two week sailings will visit Maui, Honolulu, Kauai and Hilo, along with a stop in Ensenada, Mexico.  The cruises will depart on the following dates: October 18 and November 29, 2025; January 10, February 7, March 7, and April 2. 2026.

All of these six Hawaii cruises will be part of the cruise line’s Carnival Journeys sailings.

In addition to these new cruises to Hawaii, Carnival Cruise Line opened up a nice variety of three, four, five, and six day cruises to Mexico from Long Beach on Carnival Firenze.

The six day cruises will visit the popular port of Cabo San Lucas for two days.

Carnival Firenze is moving over to Carnival Cruise Line from sister cruise line Costa Cruises. The vessel will now enter service a littler earlier than expected and Carnival added a new April 25, 2024 sailing on the ship.

This new inaugural sailing is a seven night cruise to Mexico from Long Beach that will visit Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Cabo San Lucas.

The 4,126 passenger Carnival Firenze will bring Carnival Fun Italian Style experiences to Long Beach when it launches next year. The ship is architecturally styled after its namesake, the city of Florence, Italy.

Carnival Firenze will be the 27th cruise ship in Carnival’s fleet and will be a sister ship to Carnival Venezia, a vessel that entered service with Carnival this past summer.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
