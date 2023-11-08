Celebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of Newest Ship, Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Cruises has taken delivery of the newest cruise ship in their fleet, Celebrity Ascent. Celebrity Ascent is the fourth Edge class ship from the cruise line.

Celebrity Cruises took delivery of Celebrity Ascent during a handover ceremony at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France.

Celebrity Ascent will debut in a little less than one month and will sail her maiden cruise on December 3, 2023. The ship will homeport in Port Everglades and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean for the winter season.

“Celebrity Ascent is yet another example of innovation driving our mission to provide the best vacations responsibly,” said Liberty. “The ship continues Celebrity’s ambition to redefine premium travel and take it to new heights,” said Liberty. “I want to thank and congratulate the Chantiers de l’Atlantique team, our Newbuild and Celebrity Cruises’ teams and their partners for the vision, craftmanship and passion that went into bringing this spectacular ship to life.”

“Celebrity Ascent features all the innovative and award-winning Edge Series signature experiences that launched a new era in cruise ship design, plus a few new enhancements, and I can’t wait to welcome our guests aboard,” said Hodges-Bethge. “It is a true honor to welcome this ship to our fleet and I am so grateful to everyone involved with all that goes into a launching new ship.”

“I am convinced that Celebrity Ascent will meet the same success as the other ships in the prestigious Edge Series. Its fine exterior and interior design and its exceptional seaworthiness make it an outstanding ship. Celebrity Ascent embodies the strong bond between the Chantiers de l’Atlantique, Royal Caribbean Group and Celebrity Cruises teams,” said Chantiers de l’Atlantique General Director Laurent Castaing.”

After an inaugural season in the Caribbean, the cruise ship will head to Europe and offer cruises around the Mediterranean from Barcelona and Rome during the summer months.