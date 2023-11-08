Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of Newest Ship, Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of Newest Ship, Celebrity Ascent

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Celebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises has taken delivery of the newest cruise ship in their fleet, Celebrity Ascent. Celebrity Ascent is the fourth Edge class ship from the cruise line.

Celebrity Ascent cruise ship

Celebrity Cruises took delivery of Celebrity Ascent during a handover ceremony at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France.

Celebrity Ascent will debut in a little less than one month and will sail her maiden cruise on December 3, 2023.  The ship will homeport in Port Everglades and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean for the winter season.

Sponsored Links

“Celebrity Ascent is yet another example of innovation driving our mission to provide the best vacations responsibly,” said Liberty. “The ship continues Celebrity’s ambition to redefine premium travel and take it to new heights,” said Liberty. “I want to thank and congratulate the Chantiers de l’Atlantique team, our Newbuild and Celebrity Cruises’ teams and their partners for the vision, craftmanship and passion that went into bringing this spectacular ship to life.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“Celebrity Ascent features all the innovative and award-winning Edge Series signature experiences that launched a new era in cruise ship design, plus a few new enhancements, and I can’t wait to welcome our guests aboard,” said Hodges-Bethge. “It is a true honor to welcome this ship to our fleet and I am so grateful to everyone involved with all that goes into a launching new ship.”

“I am convinced that Celebrity Ascent will meet the same success as the other ships in the prestigious Edge Series. Its fine exterior and interior design and its exceptional seaworthiness make it an outstanding ship. Celebrity Ascent embodies the strong bond between the Chantiers de l’Atlantique, Royal Caribbean Group and Celebrity Cruises teams,” said Chantiers de l’Atlantique General Director Laurent Castaing.”

After an inaugural season in the Caribbean, the cruise ship will head to Europe and offer cruises around the Mediterranean from Barcelona and Rome during the summer months.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of Newest Ship, Celebrity Ascent
Previous article
Icon of the Seas Will Feature The Wizard of Oz and Skateboard Shows
Next article
Carnival Cruise Ship Will Debut Earlier Than Expected in 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved