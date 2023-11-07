Icon of the Seas Will Feature The Wizard of Oz and Skateboard Shows

53 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

When Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas debuts in early 2024, it will feature never before seen entertainment on a cruise ship.



Icon of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship in service when it sails its maiden voyage in January 2024. Royal Caribbean has announced the show-stopping entertainment that will be on the ship that includes The Wizard of Oz production show and skateboarders in the brand new AquaDome.

Icon of the Seas will also have more live music and comedy than any other Royal Caribbean cruise ship. The main entertainment will take place in the AquaDome, the Royal Theater, Absolute Zero (ice skating rink), and in bars and lounges around the ship.

AquaDome

The AquaDome will be located on the top front of Icon of the Seas and it’s first time that Royal Caribbean has placed the aqua theater in this area. It will have two main shows.

Sponsored Links



The first will be a high octane production called Aqua Action. It will feature everything from skateboarders to Olympic-level high divers to synchronized swimmers. Robots will double as diving boards making this show a cross between a live-action movie to a theatrical experience.

The second show in the AquaDome will be Pirate vs. Mermaids. This show for both kids and adults will have humor and fairytale characters in a lighthearted storyline.

Royal Theater

For the first time ever, The Wizard of Oz will make its debut on a cruise ship. Royal Caribbean has a revolutionary set design that will bring characters soaring over the audience. The show will feature over 600 costumes with an original score performed by a live 16-piece orchestra.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

SHOWBAND! Live. Music. Now. will be show designed for music lovers. It will combine video technology with cutting-edge sound performed live by 16 musicians.

Absolute Zero

Royal Caribbean took Studio B and turned it into Absolute Zero, an oval shaped ice skating rink that will allow the skaters to build up more speed and perform more stunts than ever before.

Starbust: Elemental Beauty will feature jar dropping backdrops and light displays, an artistic interpretation of the periodic table of elements.

Once Upon a Time: The King’s Royal Ball is an ultimate gathering of fairytale superstars that will be a nostalgic ride through the audience’s childhood.

Live Music/Comedy

Icon of the Seas will have more live music than any other Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Guests will find live music in nine different parts of the ship that will range from Latin, rock, pop, and Caribbean beats.

The comedy club will have three comedians that will be adults only.

Royal Caribbean will have a parade through the Royal Promenade for the whole family. SHIPS AHOY! will have sailors of all types as they meet for a show of skills and battle of the wits.

Sponsored Links



Icon of the Seas will homeport in Miami, Florida and offer seven night cruises to the Caribbean starting in late January 2024.

View Cruises Offered on Icon of the Seas