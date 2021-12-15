Cruise Line Offering $75 Alaska Fares for Kids

Holland America Line’s new “The Ultimate Upgrade Event” kicked off yesterday by offering free upgrades and $75 Alaska fares for kids.



This new sale from Holland America Line will run through the end of February and is good on select cruises from the summer of 2022 through the spring of 2023. As an added bonus, you can receive up to $200 in cruise spending money if you book by January 20, 2022.

Holland America Line’s “The Ultimate Upgrade Event” includes the following:

Free cabin upgrades: You can book an oceanview for the price of an interior or a balcony for the price of an oceanview. The upgrade is provided to the next highest category when booking.

In honor of the cruise line’s 75th anniversary of sailing to Alaska, Holland America Line has $75 cruise fares to Alaska for kids 17 and under when they are sailing as a 3rd and 4th guest in a stateroom.

Holland America Line’s Have it All fares include up to three shore excursions valued at $100 each, their Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining on up to three nights on the cruise, and a WiFi Surf Package.

Cruises included in this sale visit Alaska, the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, South Pacific, Hawaii, Australia, Northern Europe, and more.

“By introducing our most enticing offer for the traditional ‘wave’ booking period, we want to encourage everyone to think about next year’s vacation plans now and book early,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Cruising already is an unbeatable value, and when you add in our limited-time Ultimate Upgrade Event, there is no better time than now for our guests to plan their next cruise vacations to destinations around the world.”

For complete terms and details of this sale from Holland America Line, contact your local travel professional or visit HollandAmerica.com. Upgrades are based on cabin availability.