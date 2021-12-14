Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Stops Downline Embarkation/Early Disembarkation

Royal Caribbean Stops Downline Embarkation/Early Disembarkation

By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean is updating one of their policies and will no longer allow passengers to pre-plan early debark or late embarkation on any of their cruise ships.

Royal Caribbean said that the reason for this change is due to travel restrictions currently being enforced by countries that they visit and for the health and security of their guests.

Down lining allowed guests to embark or disembark at a port of call other than the ship’s scheduled embarkation/disembarkation port. This will no longer be allowed for any Royal Caribbean cruises.

Guests who use the cruise line’s Air2Sea program and experience flight delays will still be able to fly to the cruise ship’s next port of call as long as they are fully vaccinated and able to show a valid negative COVID-19 test.

The full statement sent out by Royal Caribbean regarding this new change can be read below:

“Royal Caribbean will no longer allow cruise passengers to pre-plan early debark or late embarkation for any of our ships. As many countries continue to enforce travel restrictions, this decision was made in an abundance of caution for the safety and security of our guests. Should guests who reserved flights through our Air2Sea program experience delays in air travel that result in missed cruise embarkation, downlining to a future port-of-call remains an option as long as the guest is fully vaccinated and able to show proof of required COVID-19 test results prior to boarding.”

Ben Souza
Previous articleDisney Cruise Line Signs 15 Year Agreement with Port Everglades

