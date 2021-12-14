Disney Cruise Line Signs 15 Year Agreement with Port Everglades

Disney Cruise Line has signed a 15 year agreement with Port Everglades that will serve as Disney’s second year-round homeport.



Disney Cruise Line will bring its magic to Ft. Lauderdale as part of a 15 year partnership that includes a minimum of 10.6 million passenger movements and three 5 year extension options that could add an additional 11.25 million passenger movements. The agreement calls for one cruise ship to be permanently based in Port Everglades beginning in the fall of 2023, followed by a second, seasonal ship in 2025.

“As we expand our fleet of ships and introduce innovative new cruise experiences, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring the magic of Disney to Port Everglades,” said Mazloum. “With a dedicated, specially designed cruise terminal for our guests, we look forward to creating magical memories starting the moment they arrive at this exciting new homeport.”

With the addition of Port Everglades as a second homeport, Disney Cruise Line gains a dedicated terminal in a market with direct highway access and one of the nation’s fastest growing airports, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Port Canaveral, in Central Florida, is Disney’s original homeport.

“We are diversifying our cruise portfolio and will have three major cruise companies sailing from Port Everglades, which will strengthen visitor numbers in support of our hospitality and tourism industry in Broward County,” said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. “I extend a special thanks to our County Administrator Bertha Henry and our County Commissioners for their faith and trust. All we need is a little pixie dust to transform Terminal 4 and Disney is ready to sail.”

“Disney is a big name that will bring big business to Broward County,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine. “We welcome everyone under the sun, and Disney Cruise Line is an excellent fit for our inclusive, family friendly destination.