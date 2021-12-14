Carnival Corp. Christens Two More Cruise Ships

Two Carnival Corporation cruise lines christened cruise ships over the past few days as Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line held ceremonies naming new and completely renovated cruise ships.



Carnival Cruise Line celebrated a $200 million renovation of Carnival Victory that transformed the ship into Carnival Radiance. Shaq’s mom, Dr. Lucille O’Neal, served as the ship’s godmother in a ceremony that took place in Long Beach, California.

“Carnival Radiance features all of Carnival’s fan favorites and more, so we are beyond excited to finally welcome her to the West Coast and to our fleet,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “And having Shaq’s mom, Lucille, an accomplished speaker who donates her time and talent to a wide range of charitable organizations as the ship’s Godmother has made it even more special.”

Carnival Radiance’s West Coast-based itineraries include three-day voyages to Ensenada and four-day sailings calling at Ensenada and Catalina Island. She joins Carnival Panorama operating week-long Mexican Riviera cruises and Carnival Miracle sailing four and five day cruises to Mexico.

Princess Cruises celebrated the christening of their newest ship, Enchanted Princess, in a 45 minute original production “Our World Enchanted”.

“Our World, Enchanted” is now available to watch on demand here. Hosted by Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Enchanted Princess Cruise Director Dan Falconer, the show introduces viewers to the innovative features and amenities of the MedallionClass ship, shares some of the history of Princess as an industry and destination leader and culminates in the official naming to welcome Enchanted Princess into the Princess global fleet.

The ceremony honors three members of The Explorers Club who serve as the godmothers of Enchanted Princess. The notable godmothers have been recognized for their achievements in expeditions, oceanography and mapping the oceans – Captain Lynn Danaher, Dr. Vicki Ferrini and Jenifer Austin.

The 145,000 gross ton, 3,660 guest cruiseship represents an evolution of the design platform used for her sister ships – Royal Princess (2013), Regal Princess (2014), Majestic Princess (2017) and Sky Princess (2019) – offering an elevation of spectacular style and elegance that is distinguished by Princess.

The cruise ship’s inaugural cruise season began November 10, with various 10 day Southern Caribbean itineraries, sailing roundtrip from Port Everglades.