Carnival Cruise Line Reopens Kids Club on Cruise Ships

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line reopened Camp Ocean on cruise ships across their fleet today.

Beginning today, Carnival’s Camp Ocean is now open for fully vaccinated children ages five through 11. The supervised kids club has implemented enhanced health protocols that include limited capacity, face masks, twice daily cleaning, and encouraging social distancing.

The colorful ocean-inspired facility offers a variety of fun and engaging experiences ranging from educational activities to crafts and active games. Activity sessions will be offered daily, and guests can refer to the HUB App during their cruises for times and details.

Up until now, only Carnival’s Circle “C” and Club O2 have been open for children ages 12 through 17.

Ben Souza
