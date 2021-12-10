Caribbean Port Eases Restrictions for Cruise Passengers

A port in the Caribbean has eased restrictions for those who are visiting on a cruise ship with the new rules going into effect on December 11, 2021.



Passengers on cruises to St. Kitts & Nevis stopping at Port Zante, Charlestown or South Friars are now allowed to fully integrate (Free Flow) into the Federation. All guests visiting the port two are 12 and older must be fully vaccinated.

In addition to easing restrictions on cruise passengers, they also reduced restrictions on those who are flying into the Federation.

“The end of our Vacation in Place protocol for Air Travelers and Free Flow for Cruise passengers are major achievements in our phased approach to tourism recovery in the Covid 19 Pandemic,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports. “We will maintain all tourism protocols through Travel Approved Certification for both air and cruise passengers. All stakeholders must be vaccinated to operate Travel Approved taxi/tours, attractions, excursions, restaurants, bars, or provide vendor services such as hair braiding. We are confident that our continued focus on a phased reopening will enable a meaningful rebound of the industry.”

Sponsored Links



Travelers will be required to show proof of vaccination to visit attractions or to book tours.

The following attractions are now accessible with proof of vaccination:

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park

Carambola Beach Club

Caribelle Batik

Fairview Great House

Palms Court Gardens

Port Zante including vendors from Amina Craft Market and Black Rocks

St. Kitts Scenic Railway

Vibes Beach Bar

Reggae Beach

Spice Mill

“The evolution of our protocols and the end of our Vacation in Place quarantine will make St. Kitts and Nevis even more competitive for travelers planning trips for 2022,” said Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “With seamless integration into the Federation, travelers can enjoy our quintessential Caribbean experiences that engage the senses.”