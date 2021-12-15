World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Headed to Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will head to Port Canaveral next November and offer cruises to the Caribbean.



Wonder of the Seas will enter service in March offering cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale. The cruise ship will reposition to Port Canaveral in November sailing week long itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Ports that Wonder of the Seas will visit in the Caribbean include San Juan, Cozumel, and St. Maarten. All of the ship’s cruises from Port Canaveral will stop at the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay. View Prices on Cruises on Wonder of the Seas

“We’re very proud to have Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas homeport here, and we look forward to welcoming her next fall,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “This is terrific news for our entire Port community and another endorsement of our commitment to excellence in providing a world-class experience for our cruise guests.”

Sponsored Links



Wonder of the Seas is the fifth Oasis class ship from Royal Caribbean and the first of the five with eight neighborhoods thanks to a new Suite Neighborhood.

Returning favorites include The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; Central Park, the neighborhood filled with thousands of real plants; and a Caribbean-inspired pool deck that features live music, The Lime & Coconut pool bar, and more.

Additional experiences in store include dedicated kids and teens spaces at Adventure Ocean, Social100 and The Patio; the FlowRider surf simulator, twin rock-climbing walls, and a 10-deck-high zip line.

The Boardwalk neighborhood returns with its handmade carousel, as does Central Park with fine dining options and live music in the evenings.

Wonder of the Seas will have 2,867 cabins across 18 decks. The 1,188 foot long cruise ship is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France.