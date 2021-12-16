Cruise Ships Are Finally Back to Visiting Grand Turk

Grand Turk, one of the most popular ports in the Eastern Caribbean, has finally reopened to cruise ships.

Carnival Freedom stopped in Grand Turk today marking Carnival Cruise Line’s return to the Caribbean port. The port stop is part of the cruise ship’s six day cruise from Miami. The ship will also visit Half Moon Cay and Amber Cove this week.

“We are delighted to bring Carnival Freedom back to Grand Turk and to offer our guests the opportunity to experience all of this port’s beauty once again,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “On behalf of Carnival, I would like to thank the Turks and Caicos Islands Government and all our partners on the ground in Grand Turk for working with us to make this opportunity possible.”

Carnival Cruise Line is planning on having 19 of their cruise ships back in service by the end of the year. The last three remaining U.S. based ships will reenter service by March.