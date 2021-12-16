Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Cruise Ships Are Finally Back to Visiting Grand Turk

Cruise Ships Are Finally Back to Visiting Grand Turk

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Grand Turk, one of the most popular ports in the Eastern Caribbean, has finally reopened to cruise ships.

Carnival Freedom’s Leadership Team in Grand Turk: Captain Mario Imbimbo, Chief Engineer Antonio Colotti, Hotel Director Renil Kuruvilla, Hotel Director Trainee Rene Jewell, HR Director Jacinta Peel, and Housekeeping Manager Arlie Brooks.

Carnival Freedom stopped in Grand Turk today marking Carnival Cruise Line’s return to the Caribbean port.  The port stop is part of the cruise ship’s six day cruise from Miami. The ship will also visit Half Moon Cay and Amber Cove this week.

“We are delighted to bring Carnival Freedom back to Grand Turk and to offer our guests the opportunity to experience all of this port’s beauty once again,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “On behalf of Carnival, I would like to thank the Turks and Caicos Islands Government and all our partners on the ground in Grand Turk for working with us to make this opportunity possible.”

Carnival Cruise Line is planning on having 19 of their cruise ships back in service by the end of the year. The last three remaining U.S. based ships will reenter service by March.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Previous articleWorld’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Headed to Port Canaveral

Cruise Ships Are Finally Back to Visiting Grand Turk

Ben Souza -
Grand Turk, one of the most popular ports in the Eastern Caribbean, has finally reopened to cruise ships. Carnival Freedom stopped in Grand Turk today...

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Headed to Port Canaveral

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will head to Port Canaveral next November and offer cruises to the...
