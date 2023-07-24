Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Giving AARP Members Spending Money On Most Cruises

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Holland America Line
Holland America Line, one of nine cruise lines owned and operated by Carnival Corporation, has announced that they will start giving AARP members on board credit on most of their cruises.

AARP members can now receive $50-$200 per stateroom in on board credit that can be used once guests are on the ship. Cruises can be booked through travel agents or directly through the cruise line to receive the credit.

“Holland America Line is thrilled to extend this offer to AARP members, who are avid travelers and a key demographic for our brand,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer, Holland America Line. “We look forward to enticing AARP members to join us for a cruise to one of the many incredible destinations we explore.”

AARP members can book a Holland America Line cruise to locations around the world, including Alaska, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Canada/New England, Caribbean, Europe, Mediterranean, Mexico, South America and beyond. Cruises eligible for this offer range from weeklong getaways to longer “Legendary Voyages” up to 59 days.

Cruises that are ineligible for the credit are those less than five days, Grand Voyages, and Grand Voyage segments.

This offer can be combined with Holland America Line’s popular Have It All premium package of amenities that includes shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi. The offer may also be combinable with other shipboard credits the guest may be eligible to receive.

“Holland America Line cruises open the world to AARP members, allowing them to visit other regions and experience different cultures with ease and comfort,” said Victoria Borton, vice president, lifestyle product and services, AARP Services. “Members appreciate the cruising experience and level of premium service that’s synonymous with Holland America Line.”

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
