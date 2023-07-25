Carnival Launches 72 Hour Sale, Cruises From $239

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a 72 hour sail that has cruises up to 40% off with sailings starting at just $239 per person.



Carnival Cruise Line is the second largest cruise line in the world with 25 cruise ships in service. They offer sailings from more cruise ports in the U.S. than any other cruise line. For the next three days, Carnival is offering ’72-Hour Sail Together’ discounts on cruises.

This 72 hour sale from Carnival Cruise Line includes the following:

Up to 40% off the 1st and 2nd guests in a cabin

Cruises from $239 per person

Good on select cruises through February 2024

Offer is applicable on new bookings made between 12:00 AM on July 25, 2023, and 11:59 PM on July 27, 2023. Please request rate code P3P.

Offer is applicable in guarantee categories IS/OV/BL only. Carnival will assign the stateroom at a later time. Some restrictions including stateroom/category availability apply.

For complete terms and details of this 72 hour sale from Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com or contact your local travel professional.