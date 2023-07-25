Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Hosting Comic-Con Cruise in 2025

Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship will host the first ever Comic-Con: The Cruise in early 2025 in what is promising to be the ultimate fan adventure.

Comic-Con: The Cruise will set sail on February 5, 2025 on Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas. This four night cruise from Tampa, Florida will visit Cozumel, Mexico and will be a full ship charter.

“With a stellar reputation for producing fan events on the ocean, we are excited that Entertainment Cruise Productions has developed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a truly new kind of adventure,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the popular event. “The team at ECP shares our passion for transformational events and innovative programming and we are excited they are building something so amazing.”

“Comic-Con is unrivaled in creating a community that brings people together for experiences you can’t find anywhere else,” says Greg Laubach, Executive Director of Entertainment Cruise Productions. “It’s what we love to do, and we have designed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a one-of-a-kind ultimate fan adventure.”

Events and activities that will take place on Comic-Con: The Cruise are:

  • An unparalleled lineup of talent performing special shows every night and interacting with guests in out-of-the-ordinary events
  • Stars and icons joining guests in an array of activities such as Talent Hosted tastings, trivia sessions, live demonstrations, and more
  • Theme night parties and cosplay events along with the ultimate party band and DJs
  • Competitive video and tabletop gaming, next-level trivia contests, and more
  • Fun and unique vendors
  • Lively group panels and candid Q&A sessions
  • Meet and greets
  • Autograph and photograph sessions

Prices for Comic-Con: The Cruise start at $990 per person based on double occupancy.  This includes all performances, interviews, parties, and events presented on the cruise, plus all meals.

For more information about this cruise, visit ComicConTheCruise.com or call 877-438-9092.

