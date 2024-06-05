Cruise Line Bringing Back Physical Pre-Cruise Documents

Cruise NewsCruise Line Bringing Back Physical Pre-Cruise Documents

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
In a time when most cruise lines are moving to an all digital experience, one cruise line is bringing back physical pre-cruise documents.

Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise line, is relaunching their Cruise Vacation Guide that is mailed to guests 60-75 days before their cruise.

Oceania’s Cruise Vacation Guide that is mailed out to guests before their cruise includes the following:

  • Personalized welcome letter
  • Welcome aboard booklet
  • Deck-by-deck guide per ship
  • Four re-useable luggage tags
  • Personalized luggage tag inserts with current cruise information

The cruise line will no longer send out a shore excursion booklet with the pre-cruise documents. However, they will be able to access them through the cruise line’s website and through their booking portal.

This will have a digital PDF of the shore excursions that will be offered on their cruise.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, said the following about Oceania Cruises bringing back physical pre-cruise documents:

“It’s important to us that travelers sailing with Oceania Cruises enjoy a personalized and seamless experience from the time they book their voyage until their return home. While most other lines are making the shift to a fully digital experience, we are responding to our guests’ preference for physical, in-hand documents, showing our dedication to meet the needs of our guests while also providing digital versions.”

Oceania Cruises is currently offering a free ‘up to four’ category cabin upgrade.

In addition, their simply MORE comes with 2-1 cruise fares, free roundtrip airfare, free shore excursions, free champagne, free specialty dining, and free unlimited WiFi.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
