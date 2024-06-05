Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean's Next New Cruise Ship Debuts in Less Than 50 Days

Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship Debuts in Less Than 50 Days

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
The world’s largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean, is about to get even bigger when their next new ship debuts in less than 50 days.

Utopia of the Seas, the 6th Oasis class ship from Royal Caribbean

Utopia of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s sixth Oasis class ship.  The Oasis class ushered in the era of mega cruise ships when the first debuted back in 2009.

Utopia of the Seas will be the second largest cruise ship in the world when it sails its maiden voyage on July 19, 2024. The ship will homeport at Port Canaveral and sail three and four night cruises to The Bahamas.

The three night weekend cruises will depart on Friday and return on Monday. The four day cruises will depart each Monday and return on Friday.

Both itineraries will make two port stops, one in Nassau and the other at the cruise line’s insanely popular private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.  The four night cruises will also have one sea day. You can view prices on cruises on Utopia of the Seas here.

Since it is an Oasis class ship, it will have the following features:

  • Studio B, ice skating rink
  • AquaTheater
  • Boardwalk with carousel
  • Central Park with live trees and plants
  • The Ultimate Abyss slide (43 feet longer at 259 feet)
  • Rising Tide bar
  • Music Hall
  • Flowrider
  • Sports Court
  • Aqua Dunes mini-golf
  • Enclosed Solarium
  • Waterpark with the Perfect Storm waterslides
  • 10 story high zip line

The cruise ship will have more than 20 dining options. The infographic below shows all the amazing places to eat on Utopia of the Seas.

Utopia Station is promising to be one of the most unique dining experiences at sea.  This new Royal Railway is a one-of-a-kind dining experience that combines adventure, food and technology to travel – by train – to any place and time.

Utopia of the Seas will be the ultimate cruise ship offering three and four night itineraries to The Bahamas.  From entertainment with jaw-dropping shows to more than 20 bars and lounges, there’s something for everyone on the ship.

Just like on sister ship Wonder of the Seas, the Utopia Playscape is an area for families to play with their kids. It will feature a 39 foot tall lighthouse, three dry slides, a ninja obstacles course and buoy swings.

New for Royal Caribbean will be the Pesky Parrot, a Caribbean themed bar located on the Royal Promenade that will serve up fruit-based cocktails made with rum, tequila and gin, alongside frozen drinks and more.

Utopia of the Seas will also be Royal Caribbean’s first Oasis class ship that is powered by LNG.

In 2028, Royal Caribbean will debut their 7th, and currently unnamed, Oasis class ship.

Cruise Fever will be on Utopia of the Seas for a three night preview cruise ahead of the ship’s debut in July.  Stay tuned as we bring you everything that this new ship from Royal Caribbean has to offer.

