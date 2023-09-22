Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Announces New Cruises to Bora Bora and Hawaii in 2025

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
A cruise line has announced new cruises to Hawaii, Bora Bora, and the French Polynesia that will set sail in the summer of 2025.

Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines and they have announced epic new cruises that will set sail in 2025.  Oceania will sail seven exotic cruises to Hawaii, Bora Bora, and the French Polynesia on the 670 passenger cruise ship Regatta.

The cruises will take place in August, September, and October of 2025 when there’s lower humidity and abundant sunshine.  Cruises will visit Bora Bora, the black sand beaches of Tahiti, and the reefs of Raiatea.

The cruises will sail from Tahiti and Honolulu and range from 10 to 18 days in length.

The following four itineraries will be offered:

Polynesian Dreams: 15 days from Honolulu to Papeete aboard Regatta, visiting Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Lahaina, Kailua-Kona, Hilo, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Raiatea, Bora Bora and Papeete. Departs August 1 and September 15, 2025 (itinerary in reverse for the second sailing).

Tahitian Legends: 10 days from Papeete to Papeete aboard Regatta, visiting Papeete, Moorea, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Bora Bora and Raiatea. Departs August 16 and 26, and September 5, 2025.

Divine Pacific Oases: 15 days from Honolulu to Papeete aboard Regatta, visiting Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Kahului, Kailua-Kona, Hilo, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Raiatea, Bora Bora and Papeete. Departs September 30, 2025.

Song of Polynesia: 18 days from Papeete to Los Angeles aboard Regatta, visiting Papeete, Moorea, Rangiroa, Nuku Hiva, Hilo, Lahaina, Honolulu, Nawiliwili and Los Angeles. Departs October 15, 2025.

“At Oceania Cruises, we offer a captivating array of sailings in French Polynesia and Hawaii, charting lesser-known coastlines and taking travelers to boutique ports and off-the-beaten-track islands thanks to our small, luxurious ships,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “One of the highlights of these parts of the world is undoubtedly the food. Whether you’re exploring Bora Bora and Nuku Hiva or Nawiliwili and Hilo, the flavors of these islands are meant to be savored and enjoyed just as much as the spectacular scenery.”

Oceania Cruises’ ‘simply MORE’ offers free roundtrip airfare, transfers, shore excursion credit, and beverage packages during lunch and dinner.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
