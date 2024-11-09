Cruise Line Adds New Tier to Loyalty Program

MSC Cruises, a cruise line with a growing presence in the U.S., is rolling out a new loyalty tier that offers more perks than ever before.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

MSC Cruises is adding a fifth loyalty level called Blue Diamond to their Voyagers Club. It’s a level reserved for the cruise line’s most loyal guests.

New perks that Blue Diamond will offer include:

Flexible check-in times with priority embarkation and dedicated luggage drop-off service via the MSC Yacht Club check-in desk

My Choice dining, allowing guests to dine anytime within the main restaurant’s hours of service

A free Browse Wi-Fi package for one device per member

Free shuttle bus tickets in selected ports

Meet and greet with ship’s captain or officer

Priority embarkation and priority access to tender boats in port

Of course, these perks are in addition to everything that Diamond status currently offers.

If you want to have Blue Diamond status on an MSC cruise, you won’t be able to to achieve it by using the cruise line’s status match. It can only be obtained by taking cruises on MSC cruise ships.

You can obtain Blue Diamond by earning at least 25,000 points with MSC Cruises.

Points are earned per cruise and based on a few factors. They are:

Length of the cruise

Type of experience booked (Bella, Fantastica, Aurea, MSC Yacht Club)

Prepaid onboard services

MSC Cruises’ loyalty levels are now as follows:

Classic: 1 to 2,199 points

Silver: 2,200 to 4,299 points

Gold: 4,300 to 9,999 points

Diamond: 10,000 to 24,999 points

Blue Diamond: 25,000+ points

In addition, MSC Cruises extended the number of years before loyalty perks expire. Currently, one needs to sail at least once every three years to keep their perks. Now, it will be once every five years.