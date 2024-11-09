Cruise NewsCruise Line Adds New Tier to Loyalty Program

Cruise Line Adds New Tier to Loyalty Program

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises

MSC Cruises, a cruise line with a growing presence in the U.S., is rolling out a new loyalty tier that offers more perks than ever before.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

MSC Cruises is adding a fifth loyalty level called Blue Diamond to their Voyagers Club. It’s a level reserved for the cruise line’s most loyal guests.

New perks that Blue Diamond will offer include:

  • Flexible check-in times with priority embarkation and dedicated luggage drop-off service via the MSC Yacht Club check-in desk
  • My Choice dining, allowing guests to dine anytime within the main restaurant’s hours of service
  • A free Browse Wi-Fi package for one device per member
  • Free shuttle bus tickets in selected ports
  • Meet and greet with ship’s captain or officer
  • Priority embarkation and priority access to tender boats in port

Of course, these perks are in addition to everything that Diamond status currently offers.

If you want to have Blue Diamond status on an MSC cruise, you won’t be able to to achieve it by using the cruise line’s status match. It can only be obtained by taking cruises on MSC cruise ships.

MSC Seaside in Nassau

You can obtain Blue Diamond by earning at least 25,000 points with MSC Cruises.

Points are earned per cruise and based on a few factors. They are:

  • Length of the cruise
  • Type of experience booked (Bella, Fantastica, Aurea, MSC Yacht Club)
  • Prepaid onboard services

MSC Cruises’ loyalty levels are now as follows:

  • Classic: 1 to 2,199 points
  • Silver: 2,200 to 4,299 points
  • Gold: 4,300 to 9,999 points
  • Diamond: 10,000 to 24,999 points
  • Blue Diamond: 25,000+ points

In addition, MSC Cruises extended the number of years before loyalty perks expire.  Currently, one needs to sail at least once every three years to keep their perks. Now, it will be once every five years.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Adds New Tier to Loyalty Program
Previous article
Princess Cruise Ship Coming to U.S. After Completing Drydock in Italy
Next article
Adults Only Cruise Ship Arriving in Miami for the First Time

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved