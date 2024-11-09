Adults Only Cruise Ship Arriving in Miami for the First Time

Cruise NewsAdults Only Cruise Ship Arriving in Miami for the First Time

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsVirgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages’ adults only cruise ship, Resilient Lady, is arriving in Miami, Florida for the first time on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Virgin Voyages in port on embarkation day

This will not only be the first time that the cruise ship has come to Miami, but it will also be the first time that the vessel has visited the U.S.

Resilient Lady will offer adults only (18+) cruises from Miami to the Caribbean before the ship repositions to San Juan, Puerto Rico for seven to 11 night voyages. 

Ports that the ship will visit from San Juan include St. Maarten, St. Vincent, Colombia, and Dominica.

Resilient Lady sold out her season in the Mediterranean and she’s the newest ship in Virgin’s fleet. The vessel is a sister ship to Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady.

In addition to being adults only, the cruises are nearly all-inclusive with the following included in all cruise fares:

  • All dining in the 20+ eateries
  • Daily gratuities
  • WiFi
  • Basic beverages (soda, water, coffee, tea)
  • Group fitness classes

Valiant Lady in Key West

Resilient Lady offers fresh new entertainment for the cruise line. Three of these unique experiences are:

  • Persephone: A cutting-edge retelling of the famous Greek myth that features a rock-n-roll underworld outfitted with lavish costumes and dramatic action.
  • Lola’s Library: A cocktail party / immersive cabaret, Lola’s Library is an after-hours literary affair led by Lola who takes Sailors through the eclectic book collection of a mysterious author.
  • Another Rose: This one-of-a-kind experience developed solely for Virgin Voyages is equal parts cabaret, world-class dining experience and theater spectacle. It tells the tale of doomed love and acrobatics during an unforgettable dinner party.

Resilient Lady’s first cruise from Miami on November 10, 2024 will be a five night cruise to the Western Caribbean that visits Costa Maya and Cozumel. The cruise will also have two sea days.

To read more about the adults only experience that Virgin Voyages offers on their cruises, you can read “How Virgin Perfected Cruising“. 

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
