Carnival Cruise Line Clarifies Passport Requirement for Ports in One Country

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has sent a letter to guests who are booked on certain cruises about passport requirements for specific ports.

For guests who are booked on Carnival cruises to Panama, all guests who wish to get off the ship will need to have a passport book that is valid for at least six months after the cruise ends.

While guests can still take the cruise with ID and a birth certificate (as long as it’s a closed-loop sailing), they will not be permitted to get off the ship at any ports in Panama.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald posted about this issue on his Facebook page. The post can be seen below.

Guests who do not have passports but booked shore excursions in Panama with Carnival Cruise Line will receive a full refund for their excursions.

Guests who do not have passports can apply for one as long as they get it before their cruise. Current processing times are as follows:

  • Routine: 4 to 6 weeks
  • Expedited: 2 to 3 weeks
  • Urgent: Must have an in person interview

There are also third party companies that can get you a passport in a week for less. I tried one out last year and was able to get my passport renewed in one week. You can read about that experience here.

Carnival Cruise Line follows U.S. laws in that passports are not required for closed-looped cruises.  A closed-loop cruise is a sailing that departs and returns to the same U.S. cruise port.

However, it is always recommended that if you are traveling out the country that you have a valid passport book.

Carnival Cruise Line offers cruises to Panama on the following cruise ships: Carnival Miracle, Carnival Dream, Carnival Legend, Carnival Venezia, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Spirit and Carnival Pride.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
