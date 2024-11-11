Cruise Line Offering Free Cruises for Veterans Day

A cruise line launched a new promotion today where Heroes, those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, can receive a free cruise in honor of Veterans Day.

Margaritaville at Sea is offering free cabins to veterans on their two cruise ships and it can be booked from now through December 3, 2024.

The offer applies to U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, firefighters, EMS personnel, nurses, and educators.

The free cruises for Heroes is good for a free double occupancy cabin to qualifying Heroes and a guest on sailings to The Bahamas beginning January 2025.

Free Cabin Details:

Offer is for $0 cruise fares on the first and second guest sailing together in an Interior Stateroom on sailings departing from Port Tampa Bay on Islander

Offer applies up through an Ocean View Stateroom on 2- to 4-night cruises from Palm Beach on Paradise

Offer does not include taxes, fees or port expenses assessed per person due at the time of booking

Free Cabins are limited on select dates and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis

Some dates are already sold out!

Must be a verified member through GOVX or ShopVCS platform

Heroes Sail Free staterooms must be booked online after member verification

3rd and 4th guests may be added to the stateroom at prevailing retail fares

The cruise line offers year-round savings for veterans where they can book any cruise and receive a 20% discount.

Margaritaville at Sea first started a “Heroes Sail Free” program back in 2022. Since then, tens of thousands of Heroes have sailed free with the cruise line.

Margaritaville at Sea currently has two cruise ships in service. Margaritaville at Sea Paradise offers cruises from the Port of Palm Beach while Margaritaville at Sea Insider sails from Tampa.

For complete terms and details of this special offer from Margaritaville at Sea, you can visit their website here.