Princess Cruise Ship Coming to U.S. After Completing Drydock in Italy

With 20 years of service with Princess Cruises under her belt, Caribbean Princess just completed her routine drydock at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo, Italy.

After a few stops along the Mediterranean Sea in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal, the newly refurbished ship will sail across the Atlantic to her new home in Florida.

The 16-night voyage on Caribbean Princess will depart Civitacvecchia (Rome) on November 10 and is scheduled to arrive in Port Everglades on November 26.

Port Canaveral will then be home to the Grand-class cruise ship with 6- to 14-night sailings offered to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

In April of 2025, Caribbean Princess will offer two Panama Canal sailings before repositioning to Vancouver for the Alaska season.

Then in September of 2025, a 16-night Panama Canal sailing will move the ship from California to Port Everglades, Florida. The vessel will homeport in Port Everglades until a 13-night sailing that will begin in Fort Lauderdale and culminate in Port Canaveral in May of 2026.

The 3,142-passenger vessel received routine maintenance that included new upholstery, carpets, and technical upgrades. With the ship on blocks work was able to be done below the water line as well as above it, but specific details as to the exact work done have yet to be announced.

A sister ship, Grand Princess, had the Skywalkers nightclub and observation lounge removed to improve fuel economy and stability back in 2011.

This iconic design of the Grand-class vessels has been a controversial topic among Princess cruise fans, but so far it looks like this “shopping cart handle”– as some call it — will remain.