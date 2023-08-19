Cruise Line Adds More Cruises from Florida in 2024-2025

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises is expanding their 2024-2025 Caribbean cruise season from Florida with cruise ships sailing from three different ports.

Celebrity Cruises will offer cruises to the Caribbean from Port Everglades, Port Canaveral, and Port Tampa Bay for the Winter 2024-2025 Caribbean season.  The cruise line will have four cruise ships based in Florida sailing a wide variety of itineraries.

For the first time, Celebrity Cruises will have a cruise ship based in Port Canaveral when Celebrity Equinox sails from the port.  The ship will offer 20 new itineraries that visit popular ports like Grand Cayman, Belize, Cozumel, San Juan, St. Maarten, and The Bahamas.

Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Summit will sail from Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Celebrity Apex will offer five new itineraries that will range from six to seven days long. A few of these cruises will visit the incredible private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Celebrity Summit will sail a variety of five to nine night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

From Tampa Bay, Celebrity Constellation will sail six and seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean and some U.S. ports. In addition to Key West, the cruise ship will visit New Orleans during Mardi Gras in 2025.

“We are so excited to unveil this new program. It provides our guests with more options to experience the natural beauty of the Caribbean, which is elevated by our personalized experiences on board,” says Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. “As part of this expansion, we are thrilled to add Port Canaveral to our list of home ports – it is a perfect market to reach a wide mix of both in- and out-of-state travelers looking for fun in the Caribbean sun.”

All of these new cruises from Florida on Celebrity will open for bookings on August 22, 2023.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
