Princess Cruises Adding Best Price Guarantee for 2 Weeks

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises, one of nine cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, is adding a best price guarantee for two weeks only.

Princess Cruises has 15 ships in their fleet and they offer cruises to the most popular cruise destinations across the globe. Starting in a few days, they will launch a Labor Day Sale that includes a ton of savings including a Best Price Guarantee.

From August 22, 2023 until September 5, 2023, Princess’ Labor Day Sale will be live and have their lowest cruise fares of the season.

In addition, deposits will be reduced to 50% off and 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin will sail for free. When you factor in the Best Price Guarantee, there’s never been a better time to book a cruise on Princess.

The Best Price Guarantee will work like this. If you find a lower fare on your cruise within 72 hours of booking, Princess Cruises will match the difference.  It must be the same sailing and same cabin category to quality for the Best Price Guarantee.

This cruise deal from Princess Cruises includes every destination that they sail to.

For complete terms and details of this Labor Day Sale from Princess Cruises, contact your preferred travel agent or visit Princess.com starting on August 22, 2023.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
