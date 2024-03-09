Cruise Line Adding More Port Visits to Barbados in 2025 and 2026

A cruise line is adding more port visits to Barbados in 2025 and 2026 on new cruises that opened for bookings this week.

Cunard Line, one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation, has added 13 new cruises that have port stops in Barbados. The cruise line will have a ship, Queen Elizabeth, based in Miami throughout 2025 and 2026.

When the ship arrives in Barbados in October 2025, it will be the first time in 10 years that the vessel has visited the island.

In addition, the cruise line’s flagship and the only ocean liner in the world, Queen Mary 2, will visit Barbados six times between November 2024 and December 2026. Lastly, Queen Victoria will make three port stops in Barbados in 2025 and 2026 on longer Caribbean cruises from Southampton.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, gave the following statement about these new cruises to Barbados: “Barbados is one of the most beautiful destinations in the world and we are thrilled to announce that we are significantly increasing the number of times our guests will be able to explore the breath-taking shores of this gorgeous island in the coming years. We are proud pioneers of luxury ocean travel and there are few experiences more luxurious than sailing to the charming port of Bridgetown to sample a unique slice of Caribbean culture.”

Queen Elizabeth is introducing a new program in the Caribbean with 33 cruises from Miami that will range from 12 to 21 nights in length.

Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, added: “Barbados warmly welcomes the return of Cunard, a truly iconic name in the world of luxury travel. The partnership between Cunard and Barbados reflects a shared commitment to excellence in hospitality and creating unforgettable holiday memories that showcase an authentic Caribbean experience. We look forward to hosting Cunard’s guests and, with our local charm, cuisine, and coastline, showing why a visit to Barbados will always be special.”

All of these new cruises from Cunard are now open for bookings.