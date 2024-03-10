Carnival Cruise Line Raises Fundraising Goal for St. Jude

Carnival Cruise Line is raising their fundraising goal for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and now aims to raise $50 million by 2030.

Carnival Cruise Line has been an official partner with St. Jude since 2010 and they have raise more than $33 million on their cruise ships over the past 14 years. The cruise line set a new goal of $50 million by the end of the decade.

“The unwavering devotion from our guests and team members is the reason we’re able to make an impact in supporting St. Jude’s important mission,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line and member of the St. Jude Professional Advisory Board. “Thanks to our crew and guests’ continued generosity, we’re able to raise our fundraising goal and extend that impact. As the cruise line that serves more children and families than any other, we are proud to have a long-standing partnership with St. Jude and look forward to seeing the good that will come from reaching this new and ambitious goal.”

Sponsored Links



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival raises money on their cruise ships with their Groove for St. Jude party and a Build-A-Bear Workshop at Sea. Kids can create their own St. Jude themed bear with proceeds going to the hospital.

“We are simply ecstatic to celebrate our Official Celebration Partner, Carnival Cruise Line – for its remarkable $33 million fundraising milestone, and for its new commitment to raise $50 million by 2030 to support the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We are deeply thankful for Carnival committing to helping children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases through financial support and for honoring our patients, like Ty, by featuring their art-inspired sculptures on new ships. At St. Jude, we believe every child deserves the chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment — and because of this partnership, we can help give more kids that opportunity.”