Celebrity Cruises’ Newest Ship Arrives in Florida for the First Time

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Ascent, the newest cruise ship from Celebrity Cruises, arrived in Florida for the first time this weekend and the vessel departed on its inaugural cruise from Port Everglades.

Celebrity Cruise Ship

Celebrity Ascent departed from Fort Lauderdale on Sunday for a three night cruise to The Bahamas with a port stop in Nassau. It marked the first sailing for Celebrity Ascent from the U.S. and the ship will homeport in Port Everglades for the winter Caribbean season.

Celebrity Ascent is the fourth Edge class ship from Celebrity Cruises. Like her sister ships Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex, and Celebrity Beyond, the vessel features the iconic Magic Carpet on the starboard side.

Celebrity Ascent’s staterooms range from two story villas with private plunge pools to infinite verandas.

The cruise ship features unique entertainment and expanded dining options. Restaurants have been redesigned with new food and cocktail menus. Restaurants include Le Petit Chef, Fine Cut, Blu, four main dining rooms, Le Voyage, Rooftop Garden, and Eden. Each of the main dining rooms will feature a different cuisine from around the world.

Features on Celebrity Ascent include:

  • The Retreat, a resort in a resort area for suite guests
  • Expanded Rooftop Garden and Resort Deck
  • Multi-level Sunset Bar at the ship’s aft
  • Designed casino floor with new games
  • Expanded onboard entertainment with six new live productions
  • New outdoor dining terrace at Blu
  • Newly designed Le Voyage by Chef Daniel Boulud

Two brothers, Captains Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis, will serve as the ship’s co-captains.

Celebrity Ascent will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Everglades through the spring of 2024. In April, the ship will reposition to Europe and offer summer cruises in the Mediterranean.

Cruise Fever will be onboard Celebrity Ascent for a two night media cruise this week. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates from the ship and everything that the vessel offers.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
