Cyber Monday Cruise Deals for 2023, What Cruise Lines Are Offering

A good number of cruise lines are offering Cyber Monday cruise deals for 2023. This day often offers the best deals on cruises compared to Black Friday.



Cyber Monday Cruise Deals for 2023

We have broken down Cyber Monday cruise deals by ocean/mainstream cruise lines, luxury/boutique lines, and river cruises. Hopefully this helps you find the deal that you’re looking for in a timely manner.

Ocean Cruise lines

Princess Cruises is offering a combination of three cruise deals for Cyber Monday. First, all cruises are up to 50% off. Secondly, cruise deposits are marked down by 50%. Thirdly, the third and fourth guests in a cabin can cruise for free on select sailings. View Best Prices on Princess

Holland America Line has cruises up to 30% off and prepaid gratuities (up to $700 in value per person) on select sailings through 2025. View Best Prices on Holland America

Royal Caribbean is offering their biggest savings of the year for Cyber Monday that includes up to $750 off cruises that depart on or after December 1, 2023. In addition, all cruises are 30% off and kids cruise for free on select sailings. You can also receive up to $500 off airfare on cruises in Europe in 2024. View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises is offering 75% off the second guest on in a cabin plus an additional $650 off cruises on nonrefundable deposits. For refundable deposits, Celebrity has 50% off the second guest in a cabin. This Cyber Monday sale is good on cruises that depart through April 2026. View Best Prices on Celebrity

Carnival Cruise Line’s Cyber Monday cruise deals will be posted here once they are announced. View Best Prices on Carnival

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Cyber Monday deal has 50% off all cruises and free drink packages, WiFi, shore excursions, specialty dining, and airfare. View Best Prices on NCL

Virgin Voyages’ deal will be posted here once they are announced. View Best Prices on Virgin

MSC Cruises is the world’s fastest growing cruise line and we will post their Cyber Monday deals here once they are announced. View Best Prices on MSC

Premium/Luxury/Boutique Cruise Lines

Oceania Cruises is offering their best Cyber Monday deal ever that has savings up to $5,400 per cabin on more than 100 cruises in 2024. The cruises sail everywhere from the Mediterranean to Asia and range from seven to 34 nights in length. View Best Prices on Oceania

Azamara is offering double stateroom upgrades, up to $1,500 in onboard credit, and 20% off suites on cruises all around the world in 2024. View Best Prices on Azamara

Seabourn has reduced deposits by 50%, is giving up to $2,000 per suite in credit to spend on the ship, and is offering a two category balcony suite upgrade on cruises in 2024. View Best Prices on Seabourn

Windstar Cruises is offering the choice of one free perk with cruises starting at just $1,399 per person. The free perk is either one free hotel night (Pre or post cruise) or up to $1,000 in credit to spend once on the ship. View Best Prices on Windstar

Emerald has up to $6,000 off suites on their 100 passenger yachts for sailings in 2023 and 2024.

Scenic’s ultra-luxury yachts will be offering up to $15,000 in savings per suite on cruises through 2025.

River Cruises

American Cruise Lines has Mississippi River cruises in the U.S. at $1,000 off that includes free domestic airfare.

America Queen Voyages is offering up to $2,500 in savings per cabin plus free airfare on river cruises in the U.S. in 2024.

Avalon Waterways is offering free gratuities on select river cruises in 2024.

Scenic is offering up to $5,000 in savings per suite on 25 different itineraries.

Emerald has suites up to $4,500 off 2024 river cruises in Europe.

European Waterways is offering full ship charters for barge cruises in Europe with savings up to $18,125.

Several cruise lines have yet to announce their deals but Cruise Fever will update this article as more cruise lines announce their 2023 Cyber Monday cruise deals.