Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of the Largest Cruise Ship in History, Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has taken delivery of the largest cruise ship in history, Icon of the Seas. Icon of the Seas is the first of a new class of cruise ships from Royal Caribbean and will debut in January 2024 by offering cruises from Miami to the Caribbean.



Icon of the Seas is not only the largest cruise ship ever built, it is also the first cruise ship to ever be larger than 250,000 gross tons. Royal Caribbean combined the best of every ship in their fleet to create the ultimate cruise ship for vacations.

The cruise ship has everything from a park with real trees, an ice skating rink, insane waterpark, surfing simulators, an infinity edge pool, and a ropes course that swings you 154 feet over the ocean.

Icon of the Seas is divided into eight neighborhoods including a new one just for families, Surfside. The cruise ship has everything from record breaking waterslides to the largest swimming pool at sea. There are more than 28 cabin types and over 20 dining options.

The cruise ship features the largest waterpark at sea, Thrill Island. It contains six record-breaking waterslides and fun for the entire family.

One of the most unique features on Icon of the Seas will be the AquaDome, located on the top front of the ship. The AquaDome will feature incredible diving shows in the AquaTheater that will have everything from robots to skateboarders. It also contains the cruise line’s first food hall.

The Royal Promenade is the hub of social activity on the ship has 15 different places to grab a bite to eat or a drink.

Royal Caribbean favorite Central Park is located in the center of the ship and is lined with real trees and bushes. This open air neighborhood has several different restaurants and is promising to be the most unique dining experience at sea.

Surfside is an all new neighborhood for young families that has an aquapark for kids and a pool for adults. There are also restaurants geared towards young families so they never have to leave this area. Surfside is located where Boardwalk is on Oasis class ships.

“Today, we are celebrating more than a new ship; it’s also the celebration of the culmination of more than 50 years of innovation and dreaming at Royal Caribbean to create the ultimate vacation experience,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Delivering Icon of the Seas represents all that can be accomplished with strong partnerships and a commitment to delivering memorable vacations responsibly, and we thank Meyer Turku and an incredible village of skilled partners for joining us on this journey. The memories millions of families and vacationers will make on Icon will be our greatest accomplishment yet.”

The cruise ship took more than 900 days to build at the Meyer Werft shipyard.

Icon of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s first cruise ship powered by LNG and also has the first waste-to-energy plant on a cruise ship. Even though it’s the largest cruise ship ever built, it is Royal Caribbean’s most environmentally friendly ship.

Icon of the Seas will debut in late January 2024 and offer week long cruises out of Miami to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Every cruise will visit the cruise line’s insanely popular private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The ship will now head from the shipyard in Turku, Finland to Cadiz, Spain where Royal Caribbean will put the finishing touches on the ship before its debut in 61 days.

Icon of the Seas dethrones Wonder of the Seas as the world’s largest cruise ship. Wonder of the Seas has been the largest ship in the world since its debut in the spring of 2022.