Princess Cruises Will Begin Sailing From Port Canaveral in One Year

One year from today, Princess Cruises will sail from Port Canaveral for the first time ever when Caribbean Princess moves to the world’s busiest cruise port.

Caribbean Princess will sail its inaugural voyage from Port Canaveral on November 27, 2024. This first cruise from Central Florida will visit Grand Turk on a four day Thanksgiving voyage.

The cruise ship will homeport at Port Canaveral through April 2025 offering 20 cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. The cruises will range from four to eight nights in length and cruisers will have the option to combine several voyages for longer sailings.

“With Port Canaveral being introduced as new home port for us in just one year, our presence in North America expands and provides another major drive market with convenient access, as well as a multitude of flight options in and out of Orlando,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “Plus, we hope many of our guests from Port Canaveral will experience Princess for the first time and discover why our cruise line is so unique, from the Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization, to world-class dining, casual eateries, Broadway-inspired entertainment and incredible family offerings.”

These cruises on Caribbean Princess from Port Canaveral are open for bookings.