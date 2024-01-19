Celebrity Cruises Launches Biggest Offer of the Year in Semi-Annual Sale

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises has launched their biggest offer of the year that is part of their Semi-Annual Sale that will run through April 7, 2024.
Celebrity Cruise Ship

Celebrity Cruises’ latest Semi-Annual Sale is good on sailings to all seven continents to nearly 300 destinations. For the first time in 2024, the cruise line will have an Edge class ship positioned in all of the top cruise destinations around the world.

The cruise line’s Semi-Annual Sale offers 75% off the second guest in a cabin on non-refundable rates and 50% off the second guest on refundable rates. Select cruises also offer up to $200 in onboard credit to spend on the ship. View Best Prices on Celebrity

Celebrity Cruises will offer their biggest Caribbean season yet with cruises ranging from three to 12 nights in length. Some cruises will also visit CocoCay for the first time. CocoCay is an award winning private island in The Bahamas that is operated by sister cruise line Royal Caribbean.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

On top of Caribbean cruises, this year Celebrity Cruises’ guests can explore Alaska like never before, soak up the history and romance of Europe’s cultural hotspots or take in the views of the Norwegian Fjords, and all from the comfort of an Edge Series ship.

Celebrity Cruises will have Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Silhouette, and Celebrity Summit all sailing three and four night itineraries.  The four night cruises will depart on Mondays with the three night weekend cruises leaving every Friday.

The cruise line will also sail new itineraries in Japan on Celebrity Millennium.

Celebrity Cruises’ Semi-Annual Sale runs through April 7, 2024 and applies to select three night and longer cruises that depart through April 2026.

The $200 in onboard credit is divided up as follows: $100 for inside and ocean view, $200 for balcony cabins and above.

Cruises to the Galapagos and Alaska Cruise Tours are not included in this sale.

Celebrity Cruises is a premium cruise line from Royal Caribbean Group with 13 cruise ships in service.  A 14th ship, Celebrity Xcel, will debut in November 2025.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
