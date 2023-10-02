Celebrity Ascent, the Cruise Line’s Newest Ship, Completes Sea Trials

Celebrity Cruises celebrated the successful completion of sea trials for the next new ship that will enter their fleet, Celebrity Ascent.

The cruise line said that Celebrity Ascent passed sea trials with flying colors. During the trials, the cruise ship went through a series of maneuverability skills to test the vessel’s functional and operational capabilities.

The sea trials were lead by the cruise ship’s captains, brothers Demetrios and Tasos Kafetzis. The trials were held in the Sea of Biscay, near Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard where the cruise ship is being built.

Celebrity Ascent is the final Edge class ship and offers guests all the design features and onboard amenities that travelers love on the first three Edge Series ships, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex, and Celebrity Beyond. However, the ship raises the bar with newly designed restaurants and culinary experiences, reimagined entertainment venues, and more.

Celebrity Ascent will debut in less than two months at the end of November 2023. After a series of short cruises, the ship will begin seven night cruises to the Caribbean from Port Everglades on December 3.

After a season in the Caribbean, the ship will head to Europe and sail the summer in the Mediterranean.