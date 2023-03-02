Carnival to Send Newly Upgraded Ship on 14-Day Transatlantic Cruise

Carnival Cruise Line has just announced that Carnival Glory will sail across the Atlantic from Barcelona to Port Canaveral after completing its dry dock maintenance and upgrades next year.

Carnival Glory is scheduled to be sent to dry dock in March of 2024, and the Transatlantic cruise is set for April 18th of the same year.

Fresh out of dry dock, the ship will begin this 14-day sailing in Barcelona, Spain and stop at Valencia and Malaga before visiting the Canary Islands.

Sponsored Links



The newly announced sailing will culminate in Port Canaveral, Florida, but not before making a brief stop in Bermuda.

Carnival Glory will sail the following itinerary:

April 18: Barcelona, Spain – Departs at 7:00pm

April 19: Valencia, Spain – 8:00am to 5:00pm

April 20: Sea Day

April 21: Malaga, Spain – 7:00am to 4:00pm

April 22: Sea Day

April 23: Las Palmas, Canary Islands – 9:30am to 5:30pm

April 24: Sea Day

April 25: Sea Day

April 26: Sea Day

April 27: Sea Day

April 28: Sea Day

April 29: Bermuda – 9:00am to 5:30pm

April 30: Sea Day

May 1: Sea Day

May 2: Port Canaveral, Florida – Arrives at 8:00am

John Heald, Brand Ambassador for Carnival Cruise line, announced the information on his Facebook page, adding that the itinerary would be available for booking later tonight.

After the news last month that Glory would be undergoing an unscheduled dry dock and would have to cancel a few sailings, this is welcome news to fans of the classic ship.

Related: Carnival’s current dry dock schedule

Carnival Glory, completed in 2003, was first dry-docked in 2012 and in 2017 was upgraded with the Waterworks water park along with several other renovations.

Typically, older ships will enter dry dock every three years, while newer ships may be serviced every five years.

In July of 2021, the ship received her last dry dock enhancement and had her hull painted blue.

The 110,000 gross ton ship is one of five Conquest-class ships in the fleet, and caters to just under 3,000 guests at double capacity. Carnival currently has 24 cruise ships in service.

Sponsored Links



Glory is currently sailing out of New Orleans on 7-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

When cruise ships go into dry dock, they not only receive routine maintenance to keep the ships running in top shape, but also get cosmetic changes like new carpet, lighting, wall coverings, tile work, more power outlets in cabins etc. New restaurants and features are often added, especially to older ships that have more limited options for dining.

You can find the cheapest Transatlantic cruises from U.S. ports in 2023 here, in a detailed breakdown of what we discovered.