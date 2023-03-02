Carnival Bringing a Fourth Cruise Ship to Galveston, Texas

Carnival Cruise Line announced a change today that will move Carnival Miracle to Galveston, Texas and offer nine to twelve-day itineraries.

The repositioning of the ship will expand Carnival sailings from Texas, making it the fourth ship to sail for the company out of Galveston.

The ship’s longer itineraries that are up to twelve days will be starting in the fall of 2024 and go through the spring of 2025. \

These longer itineraries will allow the Carnival ship to reach destinations before unreachable by the Texas cruise port. Stops at Grand Cayman, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, and Ocho Rios will be included on the 12-day itineraries.

Originally, Carnival Miracle was scheduled to cruise from Long Beach during the winter after a summer of sailing from San Francisco. However, the cruise line has changed its plan, and the Miracle will now head to the beautiful port city of Galveston.

Carnival Miracle will be joining three other ships in Carnival’s fleet in this cruise port. Currently, the Carnival Breeze is offering four and five-day Caribbean cruises, while the Carnival Dream is providing six and eight-day cruises.

The new Carnival Jubilee, the third Excel class LNG-powered ship, is expected to begin service in December 2023 and offer week-long Caribbean itineraries.

Those who are eager to experience the Carnival Miracle’s new departures from Texas can book their reservations today. Carnival Cruise Line’s President, Christine Duffy, expressed excitement at the new expansion, saying that it will offer guests a wider range of beautiful ports of call and more time to enjoy their time at sea.

“Galveston is one of our top homeports,” she added. “With the arrival of Carnival Jubilee and the new Carnival Miracle itineraries, it will only grow in popularity with our guests.”

Carnival Miracle is set to make its move from San Francisco to Galveston on Oct. 1, 2024, with its first journey being a Carnival Journeys voyage. This exciting voyage includes stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Cartagena, Colombia, and a transit through the awe-inspiring Panama Canal.

After arriving in Galveston, Carnival Miracle will offer a range of cruises that begin on October 16, 2024.

The itineraries offered will include the following: