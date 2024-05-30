Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Service Today With Major Enhancements

A Carnival cruise ship is returning to service today after spending the last month in dry dock receiving major enhancements and new spaces.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Legend is the latest Carnival Cruise Line ship to go into dry dock for routine maintenance and major enhancements.

Two more Carnival ships have scheduled dry docks through the end of the year. You can see Carnival’s complete dry dock schedule here for all of their ships.

While Carnival Legend was in dry dock, the cruise ship received news spaces and updates to many of the public areas on the vessel.

One of the biggest enhancements was the addition of the cruise line’s signature Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge. This area serves as a gathering place for the many active-duty military and veterans that sail on Carnival cruise ships.

In addition to Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, Carnival Legend now has a Chef’s Table, Dreams Studio, and a dedicated space for Carnival Adventures.

Carnival Cruise Line also expanded the casino on Carnival Legend, something they have been doing to all of their cruise ships.

The spa was rebranded as a Cloud 9 Spa and Fitness Center.

Areas of the cruise ship that were refreshed were:

Steakhouse rebranded to Fahrenheit 555

Retail shops

New mini golf course

Circle C

Camp Ocean

Carnival Legend will depart from Barcelona today, an eight night cruise that will visit Malta, Italy, and France.

The cruise ship will remain in Europe for the next four months sailing a series of 16 cruises.

In October, Carnival Legend will sail a Transatlantic cruise to its new homeport in Tampa, Florida. In Tampa, the cruise ship will sail six, seven, and eight night cruises to the Caribbean.