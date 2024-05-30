Cruise Line Adding 2nd All-Inclusive Fare Option

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the finest ultra-luxury cruise lines in the world, is adding a second all-inclusive fare option that will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

Beginning on July 1, 2024, guests who book a cruise on a Regent cruise ship will have the choice between the following two all-inclusive options:

All-Inclusive Cruise Fare

Ultimate All-Inclusive Cruise Fare

The All-Inclusive Cruise Fare includes unlimited shore excursions, specialty dining, WiFi, premium beverages, gratuities, valet laundry service and more.

The second and new, Ultimate All-Inclusive Cruise Fare, includes everything in the All-Inclusive Cruise Fare in addition to roundtrip airfare and access to private executive chauffeur services with Blacklane.

The roundtrip flights will allow guests to choose their preferred air class that includes first, business, premium economy and economy.

The chauffer service through Blacklane is a $500 credit per suite ($250 per guest) that can be used for additional transfers between home and the airport.

These two cruise fares are for all new reservations made on or after July 1, 2024.

Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, gave the following statement about this new option:

“We are thrilled to announce our new All-Inclusive Fare options which cement Regent’s industry-leading value proposition as The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience, while giving guests more freedom and flexibility to personalize their journey to their unique tastes and preferences.”

“After gathering extensive feedback from our loyal guests and valued Travel Partners the message was loud and clear that ‘Flexibility is the Ultimate Luxury’ with luxury travelers desiring more choice to customize their travel before and after their cruise experience.”

“Guests who still want to include business class air in their package can easily do so by choosing the Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare and their desired air class, ensuring an even more hassle free and seamless journey from start to finish.”

“With our new Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare, guests will enjoy even more luxuries included with the addition of a brand new up to $500 per suite private executive chauffeur service inclusion in partnership with Blacklane which can be used to upgrade any part of their travel journey.”

Guests who booked a cruise on Regent Seven Seas Cruises prior to July 1, 2024 will see their amenities unchanged from what they originally selected.

The following is included in all cruises on Regent cruise ships:

Unlimited shore excursions

Unlimited beverages, fine wines, craft cocktails, specialty coffees & more

Exquisite dining including all specialty restaurants at no added cost

Customizable in-suite mini bar replenished daily, tailored to guest preferences

Open bars and lounges and dynamic entertainment and enrichment experiences

Unlimited access to spa facilities

Unlimited WiFi

Pre-paid gratuities

Valet laundry service

24-hour in-suite dining

1-night pre-cruise Hotel in Concierge Suites & higher

Experienced concierge staff to cater to your “off-menu” personal requests

Regent Seven Seas Cruises operates a fleet of six luxury cruise ships that carry a maximum of 746 guests.