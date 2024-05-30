Cruise Ship Designed by Foodies Receives Multi-Million Dollar Refurbishment

Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination and culinary focused cruise lines, saw one of their cruise ships return to service after receiving a multi-million dollar refurbishment.

Marina returned to service with three new dining options that include Aquamar Kitchen. Marina is the first cruise ship designed by foodies and built for foodies.

With the recent refurbishment of Marina, Oceania Cruises now has seven new, or better-than-new cruise ships. The cruise line will see its eight ship, Allura, debut next summer.

In addition to the new dining options, the 124 Penthouse Suites were completely re-inspired with new furniture, closets, carpets, and modern lightning. They also now have more storage space than ever before.

The biggest addition to the ship was the cruise line’s newest signature restaurant, Aquamar Kitchen. This complimentary restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch and does not require reservations.

An all-day ice cream parlor is now on the pool deck that has everything from milkshakes to smoothies.

The cruise ship’s public spaces were also redone with new carpet and upholstery.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement about the cruise ship returning to service:

“Marina is the first – the original – ship designed by foodies, built by foodies, for foodies. We are renowned for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, and this is not just a tagline, it is a mantra which we have built the business around. Food is the foundation of what we do on board each of our ships, and globally, in the destinations we visit.

“The addition of these three relaxed, yet refined, eateries to Marina is the perfect way to spotlight that The Finest Cuisine at Sea does not always mean a white linen tablecloth and starched napkins at one of our award-winning specialty restaurants. It’s also a perfectly prepared pizza, accompanied by a chilled glass of white wine enjoyed on deck, as you set sail with a warm breeze around your shoulders; or a decadent poolside ice cream or flavorful smoothie as you relax on your sun lounger.

Marina is a 1,250 passenger cruise ship and was the first ship ever to have an onboard cooking school.

The cruise ship has one chef for every 10 guests and half of the crew members on board are dedicated to cooking for serving food.