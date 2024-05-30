Royal Caribbean Adds Status Matching Across All 3 Cruise Lines

Royal Caribbean has added status matching across all three of their cruise lines, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. They are the first major cruise line to offer status matching across all of their cruise lines.

Starting today, cruisers on Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises will receive reciprocal tier matching status when they sail on any of the sister cruise line’s ships.

The following chart shows how status will be matched across all three cruise lines.

For example, is a cruiser is Diamond with Royal Caribbean, they will be Elite with Celebrity and 250 VS Days with Silversea, and vice versa.

Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, gave the following statement about this new status matching:

“We strive to provide guests with experiences within our portfolio of brands that meet them for all of life’s moments. Each of our differentiated brands have passionate fans who take pride in the status they’ve achieved through repeat sailings.

In a first for the cruise industry, our new Loyalty Status Match program rewards guests traveling across our brands, and this is one more step in our journey of transforming a vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.”

Royal Caribbean said that the reason for this new status matching is part of their commitment provide an unparalleled vacation experience that rewards guests.

Royal Caribbean Group has over 50 cruise ships that visit nearly 1,000 ports on all seven continents.

Previously, Royal Caribbean offered status matching between just them and Celebrity Cruises.