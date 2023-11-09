Carnival Cancels Cruises, Ship Headed to Emergency Dry Dock for Repairs

66 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled several upcoming cruises on one of their ships so the vessel can go into dry dock for repairs.

Carnival Panorama will be taken out of service for the next month so the ship can go into dry dock for repairs. The cruise ship has a technical issue which affects the maximum speed for the vessel. Since repairs can not be made with the ship at sea, several sailings have been canceled. The ship will go straight to dry dock after the current cruise is completed.

The November 11, 18, 26 and December 2, 2023 cruises on the ship have been canceled. Guests who were booked on one of these canceled cruises will receive a full refund of their cruise fares back to their original form of payment.

Sponsored Links



For guests who booked airfare on their own for one of the canceled cruises, Carnival will reimburse guests for change fees up to $200 per person.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

In addition, Carnival Cruise Line will also give guests a 100% credit to use on a future cruise to guests who were booked on the November 11 and 18, 2023 canceled sailings.

For guests who were booked on the November 26 and December 2, 2023 sailings, they will receive a 50% future cruise credit.

The cruise ship will return to service on December 9, 2023. This seven day cruise will visit Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Carnival Panorama currently sails out of Long Beach, California and offers week long cruises to the Mexican Riviera. The vessel is Carnival’s third Vista class ship and has been in service since December 2019.

Carnival Panorama has yet to go to dry dock since the ship debuted in late 2019. The vessel is scheduled for its five year dry dock in September/October 2024. You can see Carnival’s complete dry dock schedule here.

The ship did have a wet dock before returning to service after the shutdown in 2021. During the wet dock, the ship received hotel maintenance, cosmetic changes, and a casino overhaul.