Royal Caribbean Opens 2025 Cruises on Six Ships for Bookings

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, opened new cruises in 2025 for bookings today on six cruise ships.

Royal Caribbean will have six ships sailing in Europe in 2025 from five different homeports. These newly announced cruises opened for bookings today after opening a day earlier for the cruise line’s Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members.

Royal Caribbean’s cruises in Europe in 2025 will range from two to 12 nights in length visiting popular ports in Greece, Croatia, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Spain and France.

Allure of the Seas will sail from both Barcelona and Rome (Civitavecchia) offering seven night cruises that visit Naples, Florence, Marseille, and Palma de Mallorca.

Odyssey of the Seas will sail from Civitavecchia sailing seven to 12 night cruises to the Greek Isles and Turkey. The ship will visit Naples, Cyprus, Crete, Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, Ephesus.

Independence of the Seas will sail from Southampton for the first time in six years offering a variety of two to 12 night cruises. The ship will offer cruises to Belgium, Denmark, the Canary Islands, Norway, Lisbon, and France.

Voyager of the Seas will sail from four homeports: Barcelona, Athens, Ravenna, and Civitavecchia. The seven night cruises will sail to the Eastern and Western Mediterranean visiting everywhere from Nice, France to Istanbul, Turkey.

Explorer of the Seas will homeport Ravenna, Italy and offer three different itineraries in the Adriatic Sea. The cruise ship will visit Dubrovnik, Kotor, and Split. The vessel will also make a few stops in Greece.

Brilliance of the Seas will sail seven night cruises from Athens, Greece. There will be two different itineraries offered that visit the Greek Isles, Cyprus, and Turkey.

All of these newly announced cruises to Europe in the summer of 2025 are now open for bookings.